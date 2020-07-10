Bureaucrat pulls up Karanataka government for 'unnecessary expenditure' in COVID-19 fight 

TNIE By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: An anonymous bureaucrat who is working with the state government in the area of public health has pulled up the government for spending extra on equipment to fight COVID.

He has for example said the government needs to buy beds and bedsteads instead of hiring them considering they would need to use it for a period of three to four months.

He said government has decided to set up Covid Care Centres and put up about 20,000 bedded facilities. He pointed out that these beds were rented and it costed the government about three to four times the cost, of purchasing new equipment.

He said if purchased newly it could be used in government hostels and hospitals after the use of Covid is over and said this enormous expenditure could be avoided. In his letter to the chief secretary Vijay Bhaskar he pointed to these glaring anomalies. When contacted over this issue the Chief Secretary Vijay Bhaskar was not available for comment.

Meanwhile the tone of the letter was almost in line with what the legislative PAC has been raising. The PAC has in its previous meetings, raised the issue of the government resorting to unnecessary expenditure over the past few months in the guise of fighting Covid. The PAC had cornered the health department over the purchases on many occassions.

Meanwhile Opposition leader Siddaramaiah tweeted today that, "Difficult times are not stopping CM of Karnataka from indulging in corrupt practices. Then why should it stop opposition from questioning the Corruption#100percentcorruptsarkar.’’

This is in line with what Siddaramaiah had tweeted yesterday saying. "Your Ex-Minister Murugesh Nirani seems to have evidence to prove yours is a #100percent".