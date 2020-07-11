Covid positive nonagenarian cured in Bengaluru, third in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Bengaluru nonagenarian survived Covid-19, and is the third person of a similar age in the State to recover from the disease. Ajay (name changed), the founder of a college in Bengaluru was admitted at the Sparsh Hospital on Mysuru Road in Bengaluru.

He has trouble with his vision and hearing and also had pre-existing lung infection. He needed assistance throughout the day. Dr Ullas Gopal Krishna and his team treated him for 19 days. He was on high-flow oxygen for nearly a week.The woman nonagenarian in Karnataka to recover from a novel coronavirus infection was a 99-year-old woman in Victoria Hospital, the second was a 96-year-old in Chitradurga.