STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

RPF ASI posted near Bengaluru tests positive for COVID-19, first in division to do so

While the cop was posted at Devanagundi outpost near Bengaluru, RPF staff were encouraged by officials to voluntarily go in for health check-ups.

Published: 11th July 2020 08:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 09:04 PM   |  A+A-

RPF personnel monitor passengers in KSR Railway Station in Bengaluru

RPF personnel monitor passengers in KSR Railway Station in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 59-year-old Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Devanagundi outpost, 29 kms from Bengaluru, tested COVID-19 positive on Friday night making him the first cop in the Force in the Bangalore Railway Division to do so.

Earlier this week, an ASI of the Government Railway Police tested positive on Tuesday (July 7) forcing the closure of the police station at KSR railway station.

According to an RPF official, "It was detected because we encouraged our staff to voluntarily go in for health check-ups since they interact with many passengers on a daily basis. The ASI's results came last night. The RPF outpost at Devanagunti has been shut and sanitized on Saturday.  Another 12 people who came in touch with him have been asked to undergo home quarantine." The ASI is now undergoing treatment at the COVID railway hospital in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, in the South Western Railway Zone, a total of 84 COVID positive cases have been reported across Bengaluru, Mysuru and Hubballi railway Divisions as on July 11. This includes railway employees, retired railway employees and the families of both. Statistics reveal that 4 of them have died, 40 have been recovered while 42 are still active cases.

Sample results of a pointsman and a retired employee, both of whom died this week at Bengaluru Railway Division are still awaited. Of the 42 who are still undergoing treatment across the SWR Zone, 3 are from Division, 9 from Bengaluru Division while the remainder are from Hubballi Division.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Devanagundi outpost COVID19 Coronavirus RPF Bengaluru division RPF personnel COVID
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp