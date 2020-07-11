STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

RWAs told to be more involved in Covid care

The Health and Family Welfare Department on Friday instructed resident welfare associations (RWAs) to enter into tie-ups with medical teams for regular clinical support of Covid patients.

Published: 11th July 2020 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

An ambulance driver starts duty in Bengaluru early on Thursday morning | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Health and Family Welfare Department on Friday instructed resident welfare associations (RWAs) to enter into tie-ups with medical teams for regular clinical support of Covid patients. RWAs should identify vacant homes, or community halls in apartment complexes, or residential premises, to house asymptomatic Covid-19 patients. All RWAs should have sufficient PPE kits, masks, gloves, sanitizers, thermal scanners, pulse oximeters, glucometres, BP apparatus and other medical equipment, an official release said. 

Data entry of nursing officers and patient charts will have to be maintained, and daily updates given to the district surveillance officer concerned. RWAs and in-charges will have to ensure that nutritious diet is given to all those in quarantine and the diet plan should be as suggested by the government. Food can also be delivered from patient concerned’s home in disposal cutlery. 

The RWAs must also register their Covid care facility and update its details like capacity, admission and release of patients through a software. A positive person is allowed to watch television, use his laptop, mobile phone and read books provided at the facility. No one should be allowed into the place, except the designated attendants.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp