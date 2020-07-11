RWAs told to be more involved in Covid care

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Health and Family Welfare Department on Friday instructed resident welfare associations (RWAs) to enter into tie-ups with medical teams for regular clinical support of Covid patients. RWAs should identify vacant homes, or community halls in apartment complexes, or residential premises, to house asymptomatic Covid-19 patients. All RWAs should have sufficient PPE kits, masks, gloves, sanitizers, thermal scanners, pulse oximeters, glucometres, BP apparatus and other medical equipment, an official release said.

Data entry of nursing officers and patient charts will have to be maintained, and daily updates given to the district surveillance officer concerned. RWAs and in-charges will have to ensure that nutritious diet is given to all those in quarantine and the diet plan should be as suggested by the government. Food can also be delivered from patient concerned’s home in disposal cutlery.

The RWAs must also register their Covid care facility and update its details like capacity, admission and release of patients through a software. A positive person is allowed to watch television, use his laptop, mobile phone and read books provided at the facility. No one should be allowed into the place, except the designated attendants.