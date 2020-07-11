STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Shared concerns

Even while facing the brunt of low occupancy, co-living and co-working spaces are hopeful that things will change for the better soon

Published: 11th July 2020 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Grexter Living branches near IT hubs have seen a drop in numbers

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Once considered  game changers, co-working and co-living spaces have been badly hit due to the pandemic. Work from home, online classes or people moving back to their home towns have been a huge step back for these two sectors. FF21, a co-living space that has been operating for the last year-and-a-half, has seen a huge drop in new sign ups too. While the initial lockdowns were not too bad for them, now, the business is beginning to bear the brunt of residents not wanting to continue paying rent. “New signups have also been impacted. Currently, we have only 64 per cent occupancy,” says co-founder Rahul Baliga. 

Grexter Living, a co-living space with branches across the city, also saw a drop (from 80 per cent to 50 per cent) in their spaces closer to various IT hubs. “With companies giving work from home for almost a year, many have returned home,” explains Radha Deodhar, brand and community manager. She, however, adds they are doing everything for the safety and comfort of people who decided to stay. “We are taking extra precautions with sanitation and have installed coffee and snack vending machines in 20 of our branches to minimise the need to step out,” says Deodhar. 

Co-working spaces too are finding ways to sustain themselves. Some like Wolfpack are confident people will eventually return. Karan Maher, founder, divides the customer into two categories – freelancers and enterprises – as he explains, “Most who have left us are freelancers, we still have different enterprises that need an office space to work from. They have their servers set in our offices so they have to continue renting the space,” says Maher. 

315Work Avenue has seen 40-50 per cent of clients return to the space

Some, however, have it easier. As part of safety measures, companies are allowing 30 per cent of staffers to work from office. Even though the same number of people are not present, companies have not reduced the seats they have taken. “We are operational with 97 per cent occupancy across centres. But considering the scenerio, 40 per cent to 50 percent of our clients have come back to the work space with a standard operating system in place,” says Manas Mehrotra, chairman, 315Work Avenue, which is situated in Koramangala, HSR Layout, Infantry Road, Marathahalli, Whitefield, Manyata Tech Park etc. Once the novelty wore off, many seemed to realise that working from home could lead to productivity issues. 

“Productivity is dependent on the aptitude of the individual and the environment at home,” explains Mehrotra, who believes this could make co-working spaces appealing right now. Agrees Akhila Srinivas, founder, The Courtyard, which recently turned into a co-working space. The artist community centre had to shift gears due to the pandemic. But why turn into a co-working space at a time when most are indoors? “People need a breather from work from home as well. A change in space and atmosphere could be better for ideation,” says Srinivas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp