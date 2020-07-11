STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Who gives a damn?

It all started with an innocuous phone call in the morning. Usually if the bells toll in the morning it’s invariably for me.

Published: 11th July 2020 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Express Illustration

By Rubi Chakravarti
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It all started with an innocuous phone call in the morning. Usually if the bells toll in the morning it’s invariably for me. I am fondly referred to as ‘phone crone’ by my family. I keep in touch with people and my morning routine involves calling my two besties and having a quick (or lengthy chat) with them depending on our respective schedules during the day. We chat, laugh, ask for advice, vent and invariably end the conversation because of time constraints or because we are rushing off to work, attending to our businesses, con-calls… you get the drift. But now there is silence.

I try to answer with a cheery wisecrack or a false sense of bravado which I don’t feel, but this morning I ran out of excuses. When faced with a generic question of ‘how are you?’ I had nothing to say! Not even a cheeky ‘the same as yesterday’ left my lips. I had truly tapped out on my conversational skills. ‘Rambunctious Rubi’ had acquiesced to a ‘Resigned Rubi’!

Ever since the lockdown started, there has been a marked difference in the psyche of people. Initially there was a feeling of euphoria, with everyone feeling positive. Most of us had the feeling that it happens to everyone else, not us.

After all, we are Indians with an invincible immune system and a never-say-die attitude. We have battled and conquered diseases and politicians, poverty, corruption and abysmal health care, and yet we are constantly referred to as a ‘super-power’ by our wily leaders, and we believed it! Slowly as we started coming to terms with the hopeless economic conundrum and the fact that no one cared, we realised that we were truly on our own, notwithstanding the ‘be vocal, think local’ propaganda, which only translates into ‘go figure it out for yourselves’! This type of attitude has led to a silent paranoia, and the fear in our demeanour is almost palpable.

We are social beings and being ‘prisoners’ in our own houses is abnormal. There is no mental or social stimulation and one cannot help either talking or thinking about the dreaded virus. Since there are no stipulated guidelines laid down especially in Bangalore, many people still (foolishly) assume that since everything is open, it’s perfectly safe to wear one’s stilettos and woefully inadequate protective gear and generally step out just to experience some semblance of normalcy and hopefully to do some type of business. The (un)gainfully employed are desperately clutching on their jobs, valiantly trying to make do with their drastically cut salaries and the rest of us are hoping against hope that we are not risking our lives by tentatively trying to generate some form of economic respite. All this in the shadow of empty government sloganeering without an iota of truth in it!

Before it was masks and sanitisers, now pulse oximeters and oxygen generating machines are flying off the shelves. Every house has at least one expert who will smugly rattle off information on numbers and some new highfalutin machine in the market which can do everything except operate on someone by itself! I live in the prestigious CBD area in Bangalore and we hear whispers of new Covid-9 cases every day. Sadly enough, the news isn’t coming from responsible people in the government but from our security personnel who have their ears firmly glued to the ground.

We are surrounded with high-end restaurants, malls, commercial and retail outlets merrily welcoming the ‘stillettowallas and discount seekers’. Of course, we are also surrounded by the highest excise moolah generators… the mighty booze shops, and our erstwhile leaders cannot afford to lose that income, especially with elections round the corner.So then, we come back to a very important question which no one seems to have an answer to… Who gives a damn about us?

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp