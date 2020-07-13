STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

23,000 in home quarantine in Bengaluru gave wrong addresses

Of them, only 46,113 people have given their proper address details while 23,184 individuals have not, leading to difficulties in tracking them.

Published: 13th July 2020 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker marks the hands of residents with home quarantine stamp at Bhaji Galli Road no. 3 of Andheri East in Mumbai Saturday June 27 2020.

A health worker marks the hands of residents with home quarantine stamp. (Photo | PTI)

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU:   At a time when Bengaluru and many other parts of the state are witnessing a sharp spike in Covid- 19 cases, the citizens’ quarantine squad, which is keeping tabs on those in home quarantine, has found that over 23,000 individuals have furnished wrong information about their place of residence. After the government laid down protocols for inter-state returnees, which included mandatory 14-day home quarantine, the citizens’ quarantine squad was tasked with ensuring that the norms are not violated.

However, the team is dealing with a huge problem as many have not given their correct residential address. According to statistics available with the squad, about 69,297 people are in active home quarantine as on Sunday in Bengaluru Urban district. Of them, only 46,113 people have given their proper address details while 23,184 individuals have not, leading to difficulties in tracking them. As on Sunday, 13,036 volunteers have enrolled for the citizens’ quarantine squad.

Volunteers first have to register on www.quarantinesquad.in and join a group on the Telegram app related to their respective wards. Details regarding the number of people in home quarantine, along with their addresses and contact numbers will be available on the Quarantine Watch app of the State Government. The volunteers go door to door and conduct checks on people in home quarantine on the 2nd, 5th, 10th and 14th day. Subir Sehgal, a citizen coordinator in Bengaluru, recalled a recent incident wherein he had to check on a home-quarantined individual at an apartment complex in Yelahanka.

But the residents of the apartment denied having travelled anywhere and insisted that they are not home-quarantined. “The security guard at the apartment pointed to a flat where a party was on. I went there along with Civil Defence personnel and told the residents that they can’t host parties with so many people when they are supposed to be under home quarantine. They were shocked when they heard this and said they hadn’t travelled anywhere for the past six months. Later, I realised that the wrong address was given.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
wrong route quarantine Bengaluru quarantine
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
How has Kerala's gold smuggling case impacted CM Pinarayi Vijayan?
'20 states, 44,000 staff, 381,400 sq km': India's tiger survey in Guinness world Record
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp