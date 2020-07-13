Books are CM Yediyurappa’s pick during home quarantine

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who has chosen to remain in home quarantine, tweeted a photo of himself taking a break and catching up on some reading. “Reading is my favourite hobby during my leisure time.

There are hundreds of things to learn about various topics. Acquiring knowledge is a never-ending process. During today’s Sunday lockdown and my self-quarantine, I am spending some spare time reading Khandekar’s Yayati,” Yediyurappa tweeted. The CM was reading a translated work based on a mythological character from ‘Mahabharata’ written originally in Marathi by V S Khandekar.