Bengaluru: Search continues for third day, no sign of the drowned girl yet

BENGALURU: NDRF team along with fire personnel are still searching for the six-year-old girl, who was washed away in an open drain in Marathahalli on Friday. Meanwhile, the police is yet to interrogate the landowner Ravi Kumar, who is accused of allowing slum dwellers stay in the locality illegally.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, a senior police officer said that the search operation was carried on Sunday as well but the girl was not found.

They further added that they will continue the search for the next two days and then decide the next step. So far, they have covered about five kilometer in search of the girl. “Since we are in the middle of a pandemic, we are yet to interrogate the land owner over the illegally built shed for slum dwellers. Based on a complaint by BBMP officials, further investigations will be done once the girl is traced,” the police informed.