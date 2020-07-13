Bengaluru: SSLC evaluation to begin today, put off in two sealed districts

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Evaluation of SSLC answer scripts are set to begin from July 13, and as per department sources, the lockdown will hinder evaluations in only two districts — Benglauru Urban and Bengaluru Rural.

The dates for the evaluation during the lockdown will be decided in the upcoming days, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar clarified on Sunday. Meanwhile, Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) said the board has appointed a 71,154 evaluators and set up 109 additional computer units for uploading marks.

At least 200 metres surrounding the evaluation centres will be cordoned off and every centre will be sanitised before and after the evaluation. Evaluators and supervisors have been directed to maintain a minimum distance. “Teachers will undergo checkups at the entry. If found unwell, the supervisor will have to relieve the teacher from evaluation duty for the day,” a KSEEB official said.

Meanwhile, the Teachers’ and Management Forum will protest in front of the evaluation centre in Ramanagara, on Monday. They said the state government has neither announced a health insurance nor an economic package for teachers.