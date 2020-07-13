STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Staying afloat

Undeterred by the absence of  much fanfare or grand fashion shows, designer Aviva Bidapa launches 
her second  swimwear collection.

Published: 13th July 2020 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Model in Aviva Swimwear

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A grand launch was what Aviva Bidapa had planned for the launch of the second collection of her swimwear line. But her plans took a completely different turn due to the Coronavirus outbreak. But taking things in her stride, the fashion designer is now promoting her new collection digitally, even getting a shoutout from actor Anushka Sharma on Instagram. 

“Anushka has always been a gem of a person. I had just sent her a box containing some of my work as a gift. But she posted it on social media, and that meant so much to me. She didn’t have to do that but it was a sweet gesture from her side,” says Bidapa, the daughter of popular fashion consultant Prasad Bidapa. 
Talking about her new collection, which was supposed to come out in March-end, she says it has been designed keeping every body type in mind. “If someone picks a swimwear that means they want to wear something easy and have a good time.

I wanted to come up with something that fulfilled those two primary requirements. That’s why some of my pieces have full sleeves or some of them are one-piece suits to keep the tummy area covered,” says Bidapa, whose swimwear line is called Aviva Swimwear. Having been exposed to the fashion industry at an early stage, Bidapa has worked with models with ‘perfect’ bodies, but she has no qualms in admitting that she too grew up with body image issues.

“While growing up, I was always a chubby kid and struggled with my body. I used to dread going to poolside parties. Now, I don’t want to be the one who tells people if their body is suitable for swimwear or not,” she says, adding that the best part of her collection is that people are free to pick the top and bottom of different sizes according to their body.  

The venture was started by her father, but Bidapa says she took to it like fish to water, doing her own research and working with various designers to understand the basics of designing swimwear. “My father clearly told me that for this venture I am on my own. So I did my research by working with designers like Ajai Vir Singh, who runs his swimwear label called Pigeon Island in Sri Lanka and has been one of the main persons behind Colombo Fashion Week,” say Bidapa, who also wanted to bridge the gap between street-style brands and designer collections through he collection.

“I wanted the collection to have a designer feel and an affordable price,” she says, adding that the collection priced starting at Rs 1,000. Though the Covid-19 outbreak has become a spoiler for the launch, she is sure that people would not mind shopping now since “they are classic pieces which are a must-have in the wardrobe”. Bidapa was gearing up to launch her next collection in December this year, but due to the pandemic, she now hopes that it will be out in March 2021. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Aviva Bidapa
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
How has Kerala's gold smuggling case impacted CM Pinarayi Vijayan?
'20 states, 44,000 staff, 381,400 sq km': India's tiger survey in Guinness world Record
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp