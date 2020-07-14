Charting a new course

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The pandemic has taken the world by storm, with several industries reeling under its ripple effect. With things particularly having changed in the arts and and culture spaces, training programmes too are being adapted to suit the new normal. This course, Skill Diploma in Choreography, was started by noted classical dancer Dr Maya Rao to offer training in the composite art of choreography. Now daughter and veteran dancer Madhu Nataraj has worked out a module which will help students who sign up, realign themselves for the virtual space.

“With the pandemic and ensuing lockdown, we turned the course into a hybrid online one, which is designed for today’s dancer who seeks to balance a sound training with emerging trends in the global dance scenario. It takes on a hybrid avatar utilising digital learning platforms and subsequently live interactions, through regular assessments and assignments,” says Nataraj.

The one-year course is certified by Natya Institute of Kathak & Choreography and Jain deemed-to-be University. The course includes the history of choreography, art and craft of choreography, production design, an overview of lighting, stage, costume design and music composition, among other aspects. “Our institute fuses traditional dance disciplines and evolving choreographic trends as a medium for development through dance education, performance and interface. It is meant to nurture the creative abilities of dance students and provide the right atmosphere for them to make their mark as choreographers,” she says.

The course is scheduled four days a week, two hours each day, and comprises 20-25 days of intensive training. “Dancers from across the world can access this course through the comfort of their own homes/ studios. Age is no bar as the course is open to both practitioners and educators,” she says. Applicants need to have a minimum of five-six years of dance experience, and are required to clear an aptitude test. The last date for applications is July 15.