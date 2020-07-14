Favipiravir-Umifenovir trials start at Victoria Hospital

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Soon, Victoria Hospital will start clinical trials using a combination of two antiviral drugs on Covid patients. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, a global research-led company, is conducting Phase-3 of clinical trials to evaluate the efficacy of two antiviral drugs — Favipiravir and Umifenovir — as a combination therapy in moderate, hospitalised adult Covid patients in India. The study, called the ‘FAITH trial’, is looking to enrol 158 hospitalised patients.

In Bengaluru, Victoria Hospital will be leading the trials. A combined use of Favipiravir and Umifenovir offers a comprehensive antiviral cover on the pre-entry and post-entry life cycle of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Both have shown efficacy in clinical trials. A spokesperson for Glenmark said, “Trials will start once investigations are done and after getting patients’ consent.” Dr Jayanthi CR, Director-Dean, BMCRI, said that they will be starting trials soon too. — Iffath Fathima