STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Industry bodies not happy with another lockdown 

Various commerce and industry bodies from Bengaluru and Karnataka on Monday unanimously opposed the state government’s call for a week-long lockdown beginning from Tuesday.

Published: 14th July 2020 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker rides wearing a PPE near an empty Hudson Circle in Bengaluru, which was under lockdown on Sunday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Various commerce and industry bodies from Bengaluru and Karnataka on Monday unanimously opposed the state government’s call for a week-long lockdown beginning from Tuesday.Stating that the government had not consulted industry before imposing the lockdown, FKCCI President C R Janardhan told reporters: “We are ready to take full responsibility, and if there are cases, we will announce a lockdown. But this decision is not wise, as already the 54-day lockdown has caused severe financial losses and the government had earlier assured us that there will be no lockdown.”

Members of Peenya Industries Association, Kassia, MSME sector and hotel association said that the industrial sector contributes 26 per cent to the Gross State Domestic Product, with Bengaluru alone contributing 70 per cent to the GSDP. “We have already taken orders, and investors will move to other states if they are not completed on time. They may choose Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, where MSMEs and industries have been exempted from the lockdown. While the government is talking of reverse migration, it will happen only if industries are functioning,” they said.

The silk and jewellery industry associations said that with the festive season under way, a lockdown at this time will leave them penniless and the employees jobless.According to the hotel association, the government needs 3,000 hotel rooms and proper food to be given to patients in institutional quarantine. “How will they address the issue if the industry is affected by the lockdown?” they said.Kassia members pointed out that Covid-19 cannot be controlled by issuing orders sitting in Vidhana Soudha, and trade bodies must be involved for better management.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
CBSE Class 12 exams: Delhi govt schools pass percentage highest in five years says Arvind Kejriwal
One dead, one injured in Visakhapatnam's pharma city fire mishap
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp