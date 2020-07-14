Karnataka HC seeks response on Covid patients’ woes, lack of beds

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Giving an example of how a family member of a court staffer passed away, as a bed with ventilator facility was not available, despite trying for three hours, the Karnataka High Court directed the state government to submit its response by Tuesday. The court has issued a series of directions in relation to Covid-19, as more than 1,500 cases are reported per day in Bengaluru. Hearing a batch of PILs highlighting the sufferings of citizens, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Alok Aradhe directed the State and BBMP to submit its response on how a person can approach a designated laboratory to undergo a Covid test, and whether any timeline is fixed to receive the report from the laboratory.

“There are complaints about delay in receiving test reports. Some judicial officers residing in Koramangala were tested on July 4 and did not receive intimation of report,” the bench quoted the case as an example to highlight the sufferings of citizens due to inordinate delay in receiving reports from laboratories. Noting that there are instances where beds with ventilators are not available, the bench narrated the plight of its staff member as an ordeal faced by the public. “A family member of a staff required a bed with ventilator last night. Despite three hours of desperate attempts by the Registrar of the high court, a bed could not be secured. Finally, the person succumbed,” the bench said.

Giving this as an example, the division bench asked the state to submit its response on beds available. If a person tests positive, what kind ofmedical advice is available immediately, and is there real-time data on availability of beds online, if that person is advised hospitalisation, the division bench asked the government. If ventilator is not available, is there any authority available where a citizen can lodge a complaint, the bench asked the state.

SET UP HELPLINE

The bench directed the state to create a mechanism by facilitating one telephone number with several lines to provide assistance to the needy, give wide publicity in media and publicise that number at fever clinics, laboratories, etc.