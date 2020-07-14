STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Transport sector in Bengaluru comes to standstill yet again, auto drivers say future bleak

The state government has also allowed the operation of cabs and autorickshaws but only towards the railway station or the airport, a senior officer told The New Indian Express

Published: 14th July 2020 07:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

Commuters rush into a BMTC bus without maintaining social distancing at the a bus stop on Ambedkar Veedhi Road in Bengaluru on Thursday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has decided to suspend its services from July 15 till July 21. The buses will be used for essential purposes only, the corporation said in a statement. The corporation has decided to run 134 essential services in Bengaluru excluding containment zones. The services will be run between 7 am to 7 pm.

Those who are part of the essential services include government staff, police, doctors, health professional, ASHA workers, bankers, media personnel, and students who are to write their examinations. They will be allowed to travel after the purchase of monthly, weekly or daily passes. Weekly and daily passes will be issued by the bus conductor himself for Rs 300 and Rs 70 respectively. The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) services have also been suspended.

The inter-state and intra-state movement of passenger vehicles is allowed only in cases of emergencies or for permitted activities. “The movement is through the registration/obtaining valid pass through Seva Sindhu portal,” the guideline said.

The lockdown has brought the transport sector in Bengaluru urban and Bengaluru rural to yet another standstill, however, this time, allowing flights and trains to function. The state government has also allowed the operation of cabs and autorickshaws but only towards the railway station or the airport, a senior officer told The New Indian Express.

Cab aggregators Uber and Ola have confirmed to TNIE that their services will be made available following the state government’s guidelines of essential travel. “This is bringing in more hardships
for us. We are already struggling with no customers, now with one week of total lockdown, we are lost. How do we feed our families?” said Madhava, an autorickshaw driver.

While several drivers are yet to receive the Rs 5,000 one-time compensation from the state government, cab and auto drivers say the future seems bleak. “I was informed that due to technical issues, I cannot receive the compensation since my mobile number is not linked to my Aadhaar card. But the bank says otherwise. I am stuck with no other means to survive. I have debts to pay too,” says Mushraff Khan, another auto driver.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BMTC Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation Bengaluru lockdown
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot. (File photo | PTI)
Gehlot jabs Pilot, says good English and being handsome isn’t everything
Heavy flooding inside the Osmania General Hospital. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, Osmania General Hospital flooded
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp