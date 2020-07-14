STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Trials to begin on Ayurvedic drugs at HCG Hospital

Dr Vishal Rao, regional director, Head Neck Surgical Oncology and Robotic Surgery, HCG, will be heading the trials.

ayurveda, ayurvedic medicines

For representational purposes

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Clinical trials on Ayurvedic treatment are set to begin at HCG Hospital on 30 individuals — 15 Covid-positive and 15 non-Covid patients — with experts from the hospital getting the nod from the Ayush ministry. Recently, Dr Ramakrishna Acharya, director of Dyuthi Biosciences, had performed a clinical trial on a Covid patient under home isolation. The patient was given nine Ayurvedic medicines three times each day, and had shown encouraging results in a day.

“With normal Covid medication, we added Ayurvedic treatment, and the patient showed positive signs. The patient was on oxygen, but in two days’ time, started feeling better and recovered in nine days,” said Dr Acharya. Meanwhile, HCG Hospital, along with Dyuthi Biosciences, will conduct the trials.

Dr Vishal Rao, regional director, Head Neck Surgical Oncology and Robotic Surgery, HCG, will be heading the trials. “We got approval from the Ayush ministry, but are awaiting trial protocol clearance from the Centre. Trials will be carried out on 15 Covid and 15 non-Covid patients. The decision to take up Ayurvedic trials has taken after weeks of scrutiny and research. We are setting up a separate block to treat Covid patients.” 

Dr Acharya said, “We’ve done computer stimulation to check if the drug works, and it has shown good results.” Recently, Dr Giridhar Kaje, Ayurvedic expert, had conducted clinical trials on 10 Victoria Hospital patients, with good results.

Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

