Tenders called for three packages for Metro’s Airport Line

Two tenders had already been called for from Central Silk Board to KR Puram and the contractors are yet to be finalized.

Bengaluru metro train

Bengaluru metro train. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Three separate tenders totalling Rs 1906 crore that cover much of the remaining portion of the Metro Airport Line were called for on Tuesday evening by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited. The stretch between K R Puram to the Kempegowda International Airport (Phase-2B line) involving 17 Metro stations will be covered through these packages.

Two tenders had already been called for from Central Silk Board to KR Puram and the contractors are yet to be finalized.  The sale of tender documents commenced on Tuesday for the three packages and the tender will be finalized on September 4.

The three contracts are as follows: (1) Eight elevated Metro stations covering 11 kms at a cost of Rs 639.95 croreand a 650 m link line to Baiyappanahalli. Kasturi Nagar, Horamavuk, HRBR Layout, Kalyan Nagar, HBR Layout, Nagawara, Veeranaplaya and Kempapura are the stations. (2): 11.67 km line covering five elevated stations of Hebbal, Kodigehalli Jakkur Cross, Yelahanka and Bagalur Cross along with a 250 m pocket track at an estimated cost of Rs 645.3 crore and (3)Rs 620 crore contract 15 km of Metro Line comprising two stations, Bettahalasuru and Doddajala. It will also include 718 m cut and cover portion in front of Yelahanka Air Force station, road widening and all other allied works of Phase-2.  The completion deadline is 27 months for the first one and 24 months for the second and third.

Tenders are yet to be called for three portions: Airport Depot at Trumpet Interchange, augmentation of Baiyappanahalli depot and construction of sky garden and KIA terminal stations.

Ajay Seth, Managing Director, BMRCL, told TNIE, “The land acquisition for the three packages is expected to be completed by September this year. We hope to complete this procurement process by December so that work can begin on the line in the first quarter of 2021.”

The Airport Line has a deadline of mid-2025. “When completed, the Silk Board-KIA line  will be longest metro line in Bangalore with provision for seamless connectivity to Outer Ring Road West also.”

