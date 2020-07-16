STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Building a conscious WFH wardrobe

Championing mindfulness is Bengaluru brand Summer House whose Instagram page describes them in 3 words: sustainability, craftsmanship and kindness.

Published: 16th July 2020 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Sarayu Hegde
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With no sign of the pandemic slowing down, it seems like the work from home (WFH) wardrobe that gathered momentum during the initial days of lockdown is here to stay longer than we expected. As I reflected on my wardrobe choices for this new normal, I was convinced that the timing was right to begin my slow journey towards a more conscious lifestyle. First, I had to iron out what’s important to me in a brand. Keeping in mind my personal ethics, I chose to adopt homegrown (think vocal for local) environment-friendly brands with ethical and transparent practices.

Next, since we are spending most of our time social distancing or indoors, I looked for sustainable, affordable and transitional multi-functional garments that can work for grocery pick-up or video conferences. My picks for this week would be Summer House and Nicobar, two responsible brands with everyday modern collections that make you feel put together while keeping it casual, with comfort being the key element.

Championing mindfulness is Bengaluru brand Summer House whose Instagram page describes them in 3 words: sustainability, craftsmanship and kindness. Rekha Dalta, founder of the brand, says, “We didn’t know we were doing anything special when we started a responsible brand. We just did what we thought was right.” There is just no reason why one should buy a `3,000-4,000 dress from a fast fashion brand -- one that got the dress made in a sweatshop without a care for the planet or the people making it, and with quality that won’t last beyond a season or two – when you can buy a dress for the same price from a brand that has provided fair wages and worked with quality sustainable materials that will last for years.

Speaking  of their WFH collection made from hand marbled linen, mul cotton and plush poplins, Dalta says, “What we know of most of our customers is that they will be well dressed no matter whether they are -- at home, at work or out and about. Being a small sustainable business driven not just by design and profit, but by ethics and community, for this brand everyday luxury in context to fashion is how your clothes make you feel with quality and craftsmanship as usual being their focal point, and garments designed to last year after year.”

Since the launch of the brand in 2016, Nicobar has been taking baby steps towards reducing their carbon footprints and aid you in making more conscious consumer choices. From the get-go they have focused on making silhouettes that are timeless. Nicobar takes inspiration from journeys across the Indian Ocean. Their philosophy has been to design products that last, are not trend driven, are inspired by natural design and elements, and influenced by culture we grew up in. A Nicobar WHF look is comfortable, breathable, playful but put together, and an easy transition from working in the day to drinks over Zoom at night.

Their edit chronicles the daily routines of their customers -- “We’ve tried to put ourselves in their shoes and thought of what the new normal would look like for them, and how our pieces can elevate their everyday at-home experiences. We have paired garments and minimal jewellery that you can work in, work out in and also wind down over drinks with your friends.”Whether it is working from home or going to a physical office, everything we wear reflects our state of mind. Intentionally or unintentionally we communicate our mood to the outside world through our wardrobe choices. Making your choice from a home-grown or conscious brand is only a mood elevator. (The writer is a lifestyle consultant and mindful fashion advocate)

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Hyderabad IT GRID development meeting with industry leaders at the NSL Arena in Uppal on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Five new IT parks to come up in East Hyderabad
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kerala: Rape convict former priest seeks bail to marry survivor
President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Relief to Indian students as Trump agrees to revoke visa curbs
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
60% Covid-infected persons in Kerala are asymptomatic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image
First indigenous COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Zydus to enter human trials
Patients can be seen sitting beside body of a suspected COVID-19 victim at OGH (Photo | EPS)
Reality of Hyderabad hospital: Suspected COVID-19 patients forced to share ward with dead
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp