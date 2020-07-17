STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Switching to eSIM costs woman Rs 3 lakh

He told her that he was converting her physical SIM to eSIM. She agreed and he asked her to send a text messages to a number.

Published: 17th July 2020 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2020 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By MG Chetan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 25-year-old woman, who agreed to switch her mobile phone SIM card to eSIM, lost Rs 3 lakh to fraudsters who allegedly applied for a Rs 10 lakh loan in her name and siphoned off Rs 3 lakh.
Prachi Awasthi, a resident of Kannamangala, filed a complaint with the police two days after the incident, which occurred between July 9-11. On July 9, around 10.30 am, she got a call from a man who claimed to be a customer care representative of her telecom service provider.

He told her that he was converting her physical SIM to eSIM. She agreed and he asked her to send a text messages to a number. As soon as she did so, her phone number got blocked. “The woman started getting One Time Passwords (OTP) to her e-mail ID from her bank to initiate online fund transfer. Suspecting foul play, she approached the nearest branch of the bank.

Explaining the situation to the staff, she asked them to block her bank account, as transactions were being done without her consent. To her surprise, she learnt that a loan of Rs 10 lakh had been applied for from her account via online banking and the amount was credited to her account. The fraudsters had also transferred Rs 3 lakh to other bank accounts through net banking. The bank then blocked her account and her debit card, police said. Police suspect that the miscreants stole the data related to her bank account and could have cloned her SIM to access OTPs sent from the bank. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine raises hope with strong trial results
Protesters during clashes in north-east Delhi. (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi Police participated in February riots, says minority panel
Police seized kit bags and other materials from firing spot which took place at Mallepallitogu forest area on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Gunfight with Telangana police shows sign of Maoists' return to state
A general view of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (File photo| AFP)
UAE keeping itself ready in case IPL comes calling amid rising COVID-19 cases in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19: How Indian Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee doubled reporting of symptoms in Bengal
The Dalit couple was assaulted by police on Tuesday.
Police brutality: Dalit couple in MP hit with lathis for alleged land encroachment
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp