STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP flags off 115 vehicles with rapid antigen testing kits

A total of 132 vehicles have been divided into batches, based on the population and number of wards in each zone.

Published: 18th July 2020 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2020 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

115 vehicles carrying rapid antigen kits were flagged off in Bengaluru on Friday | express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar and Mayor M Goutham Kumar on Friday flagged off 115 vehicles that carry rapid antigen kits to test vulnerable citizens across Bengaluru.On the sidelines of the event, Anil Kumar said that each vehicle will house a health official, technician and an assistant. They will identify people with ILI, SARI and the vulnerable, and test them. Also, if required, the team will shift people to the nearest hospital or Covid Care Centre. 

A total of 132 vehicles have been divided into batches, based on the population and number of wards in each zone. In the first phase on Friday, 115 vehicles were flagged off. They will ply to slums, thickly populated areas, city outskirts, containment zones, places where many pourakarmikas are housed and also where many vulnerable people reside. 

The commissioner said the vehicles are needed as many people are not coming forward for testing, test results are piling up and to produce immediate results. He said that as compared to RTPCR, where test reports take two to three days, the result here is known within a couple of hours. The role of staffers will also be to help identify and trace contacts and keep war rooms informed of the cases and developments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
rapid antigen testing kits BBMP
India Matters
For representational purposes
Only 20% active cases in hospital care, says Centre
Health workers wearing PPE kits conduct door-to-door medical check-up of the residents of Dharavi slum amid COVID pandemic in Mumbai Thursday July 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Here's how Delhi, Mumbai bent Covid-19 curve
CBIC unearths Rs 1,875 cr gst fraud by exporters
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. (Photo| EPS)
Class XII marks not to count for IIT admissions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Black Lives Matter | I've always fought for equality in every department: David James
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi's constant blunders have weakened India and left us vulnerable: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp