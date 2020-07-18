BBMP flags off 115 vehicles with rapid antigen testing kits

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar and Mayor M Goutham Kumar on Friday flagged off 115 vehicles that carry rapid antigen kits to test vulnerable citizens across Bengaluru.On the sidelines of the event, Anil Kumar said that each vehicle will house a health official, technician and an assistant. They will identify people with ILI, SARI and the vulnerable, and test them. Also, if required, the team will shift people to the nearest hospital or Covid Care Centre.

A total of 132 vehicles have been divided into batches, based on the population and number of wards in each zone. In the first phase on Friday, 115 vehicles were flagged off. They will ply to slums, thickly populated areas, city outskirts, containment zones, places where many pourakarmikas are housed and also where many vulnerable people reside.

The commissioner said the vehicles are needed as many people are not coming forward for testing, test results are piling up and to produce immediate results. He said that as compared to RTPCR, where test reports take two to three days, the result here is known within a couple of hours. The role of staffers will also be to help identify and trace contacts and keep war rooms informed of the cases and developments.