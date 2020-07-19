308 corner sites of Bangalore Development Authority to be e-auctioned on Monday from 11 am

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A total of 308 corner sites spread across the city are set to be e-auctioned on Monday (July 20), marking the second phase of the sale of these coveted sites. The live bidding will begin at 11 am.

The processes in connection with the auction kickstarted on July 14.

Sites will be auctioned in the following areas: Banashankari VIth Stage 1st Block, 4th Block, 11th Block, Sir M Visveswariah Layout 2nd Block, 3rd Block, 4th Block, 5th Block, 6th Block, 7th Block,9th Block, further extension Sir M Visveswariah Layout 8th Block, Banashankari VIth Stage, 6th Block, 9th Block, 10th Block, further extension of Anjanapura Layout 9th Block, 11th Block, futher extension of Anjanapura 5th Block G, Anjanapura Township Layout 2 Block, 5th Block and 8th Block.

The initial bid price for the sites ranges between Rs 39,000 per square metre (Sir M Visveswaraiah Layout 2nd Block & 4th Block) and Rs 58,370 per sqm (Banashankari 6th Stage, 11th Block).

The last date for closing of the auction ranges on a specific date between August 6 and August 12 for the sites with 6 pm being the deadline for all sites. The closure date is being staggered for the sites, following the collapse of the server during the final 20 minutes on the last day, during the first round of auction of 195 sites on July 7. It had to be extended for three days after that.

This marks the first time that the sites have been geo-tagged which implies that one can sit in any corner of the world and use google maps to understand the exact location of the site and its dimensions.

Auction will take place on this portal: https://eproc.karnataka.gov.in.

Among the terms and conditions is a refundable deposit of Rs 4 lakh to be deposited; If one is successful in the bid, 25% of the site cost needs to be remitted within 72 hours after deduction of the initial deposit and 75% needs to be paid within 45 days after receiving the allotment letter from BDA. Five minutes of delta time will be given after the last bid is placed, said a notification. All details on these sites can be obtained from bdabengaluru.org