False hospital video goes viral, Bengaluru Police register case

Official sources said the video was reportedly from a hospital in one of the northern states and not from Victoria Hospital.

By PTI

BENGALURU: A video claiming to show a condition of a hospital treating COVID-19 patients in the city was found to be false and police have registered a case.

Police said such videos have the potential to create panic in society and asked people to refrain from it.

"#Covid False video about conditions of hospitals in Blore circulated on social media. Case registered in Cybercrime PS. While Govt, society at large fighting the pandemic. Some r creating/forwarding messages/videos which has potential to create panic in society. REFRAIN FROM IT," Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Sandeep Patil tweeted.

The video showed scores of people wearing masks gathered in a small space allegedly at an OutPatient Department in a hospital, and a person filming it, claiming to be a doctor expressing concern that it was a threat to all medical staff, including the patients.

The video went viral on social media, falsely identifying it to be from Victoria Hospital, a major dedicated COVID hospital in the city.

Official sources said the video was reportedly from a hospital in one of the northern states and not from Victoria Hospital.

