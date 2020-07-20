STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No bail for three college girls accused of kidnapping men in Bengaluru

A city court rejected the anticipatory bail plea of three girl students of a popular college in the city who had allegedly kidnapped two male friends. 

Published: 20th July 2020 06:37 AM

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose only

By MG Chetan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A city court rejected the anticipatory bail plea of three girl students of a popular college in the city who had allegedly kidnapped two male friends.  The accused are second-year degree students.

On December 2, 2019, the prime accused allegedly asked her friend, the complainant, to come near a wedding hall in Muddinapalya saying her friend was getting married. The victim arrived with a friend and four men attacked and abducted them.

The kidnappers had demanded a ransom of Rs 2 lakh and also asked them to delete some photos from the complainant’s laptop. They had taken them near Yediyur on Hassan Road, where one of the victims escaped. The next morning, the kidnappers released the other person. He later filed a complaint with Annapoorneshwari Nagar police. “Investigations revealed that the complainant and another man were friends with the three girls. They later had a fallout and the girls orchestrated the kidnapping,” the police said.

Meanwhile, the girls, fearing arrest, had moved an anticipatory bail petition in the 62nd Additional City Civil & Sessions Court. Their advocate had contended that the petitioners are innocent. “The names of the petitioners are not disclosed in the complaint or in the FIR. If they are arrested without committing a crime, their life will be spoilt,” he stated. The public prosecutor said, “The investigation is incomplete and if the petitioners are granted bail, they may threaten the witnesses or commit similar offences. The possibility of them escaping cannot be ruled out.”  Judge R Onkarappa dismissed their petition on Thursday.

