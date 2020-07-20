STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

This Rakhi festival, extend the hand to soldiers and artisans 

This has been a tough year for all, especially the artisans, whose livelihood depends upon people’s love and indulgence for the artefacts and the festive things they make for every occasion.

Published: 20th July 2020 01:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2020 02:24 PM   |  A+A-

‘Jai Jawan. Jai Artisan’ is a call to citizens to support artisans by buying rakhis

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  This has been a tough year for all, especially the artisans, whose livelihood depends upon people’s love and indulgence for the artefacts and the festive things they make for every occasion. August 3 is Raksha Bandhan, the festival of the sacred thread that sisters tie on their brother’s wrists as a promise for their security. On the occasion, a Bengaluru-based online platform for artisans, Habba.org, has come up with an initiative to help revive the artisans’ business.

The initiative involves sending rakhis made by them to Indian soldiers, from the countrymen as a token of thanks for their commitment to national security. ‘Jai Jawan. Jai Artisan’ is a call to citizens to support artisans by buying rakhis made by them and sending to our soldiers with a gratitude note. This is the first step to our larger initiative of reviving handmade artefacts and enabling artisans to get back on their feet,” said a spokesperson of Habba.org, which is an initiative of Rang De, a peer-to-peer lending platform regulated by the RBI to enable individuals to lend to farmers, artisans and small businesses at low interest rates. “The Army headquarters in New Delhi has helped us with the locations where the rakhis will be sent,” said Ramakrishna NK, founder, Habba.org and co- founder, Rang De.

“Habba means festival in Kannada. Our goal is to send 1 lakh rakhis to our soldiers and, in turn, enable 1,000 artisans to kickstart their livelihood. We are working with 10 credible grassroots organisations in Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Maharashtra, which mainly work with rural artisans, and mostly women,” said the spokesperson.

Habba was started in 2015 with the objective of bridging the gap between customers and artisans. “The inspiration came from our interventions to provide working capital to artisans and weavers via Rang De. We realised that despite getting access to affordable working capital and markets, artisans were getting a raw deal. Their income had not increased, and they continued to live on subsistence level,” said the spokesperson.

Rakhis can be purchased on Habba.org website. “People can personalise their rakhi by sending their messages of gratitude to the soldiers. They will reach them as sent,” she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Raksha Bandhan Habba.org
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's COVID-19 case fatality rate falls below 2.5 per cent for first time: Health Ministry
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp