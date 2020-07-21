STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

186 PDS stores siphon off grains, lose licences

Food and Civil Supplies officials find shops charge people for free grains, take action against errant owners

Published: 21st July 2020 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 03:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Department of Food and Civil Supplies has cancelled the licences of 186 fair price shops (ration shops) since April for irregularities such as charging people for free grains, and is taking action against other errant owners. Officials of the Food and Civil Supplies and Legal Metrology departments have been keeping a close watch on 19,000 fair price shops in Karnataka since the national lockdown was announced at the end of March.

At many shops, grains were not being provided according to rules, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies K Gopalaiah told The New Indian Express. In some places for instance, owners charged Rs 10-30 per kg of grains even though they are to be given free. At others, owners refused to provide grains even though people had portability cards which allowed them to procure ration if a family changed residences within the state. Gopalaiah said he received 10-15 calls about such complaints each day.

“I myself have spoken to shop owners several times, but the system is rotten. It is unfortunate that poor people are being fleeced during a pandemic. We will not spare such people. We have already sent notices to many owners. People can complain to me, to officials, or call the helpline. This is a warning —licences will be cancelled if repeated complaints are made,” he said.

The government, which recently introduced a variety of grains, is now increasing the quantity provided. “Jowar will be given to card holders in North Karnataka, and ragi and rice in the Old Mysore region. Since 80,000 MT of jowar is being procured, it is being distributed to people in Raichur and Ballari,’’ he said. 
Currently, people in the Old Mysuru region get two kg of ragi per person, but starting next month, this will increase to 5kg of rice per person, 2kg of wheat and 2kg of channa per family, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test
Cash-rich IndiGo decides to fire 10% of its employees
For representational purposes
Couples afraid to conceive during COVID-19 pandemic: Gynaecologists
He had got the pond dug a couple of years ago when the three bore wells on his 40-acre mango farm dried up. (Photo | EPS)
Overnight, rain gods gift 1 crore litre water to this Karnataka mango farmer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp