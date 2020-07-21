Shravana begins on Tuesday, crowds throng KR Market

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite stern orders against crowding public places, KR Market on Monday morning was abuzz with traders and sellers. Vendors said the heavy rush was because of the onset of Shravana from Tuesday and also as it was Bheemana Amavasya festival on Monday. Scores of people had gathered to buy fresh flowers, fruits and vegetables. More than the vendors, there were more farmers, who had come directly from their villages.

“Farmers from villages like Anekal, Jigani, had come in large numbers to sell their locally grown produce. It was an unusually large crowd,” said Gopi, a vendor at KR Market. Traders said even when Lockdown 1 was announced and also during the Unlock period, they hadn’t made such business as they did on Monday.

The corporation and the police were caught unawares and had a tough time controlling the crowd. BBMP officials said that it came as a shock for them to see traders crowding. Officials also wondered how they travelled late at night and early in the morning with heaps of items to sell. They said police has been requested to keep a stern vigil.According to State government norms, essentials can be sold only from 5 am to 12 noon. Owing to the large crowd, all items were sold out by 8 am. Social distancing norms were not followed at all.