Digital diplomacy: Karnataka, UK up ties

Published: 22nd July 2020 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 12:10 PM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government and British High Commission on Tuesday reinforced their commitment to further strengthen relations. British High Commissioner to India Sir Philip Barton on Tuesday held discussions with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and industry leaders in Bengaluru.During the virtual meeting, the CM and the High Commissioner discussed bringing a new momentum to the already strong UK-Karnataka relationship. Both sides restated their commitment to working together on the immediate challenge of Covid and beyond, according to a statement issued by the British Deputy High Commission in Bengaluru. 

“We discussed ways to further strengthen ties between the UK and Karnataka,” said Jeremy Pilmore-Bedford, Deputy High Commissioner to Karnataka and Kerala. “Being the technology hub of India, Bengaluru lies at the heart of the UK-India tech relationship. With the presence of some of the best minds working in this field in both countries, the UK and Karnataka will act as a force in fostering economic ties and business links,” he added.

Sir Philip also held discussions with entrepreneurs, business founders and innovators, who were part of the first GoGlobal UK cohort to explore the UK market. He discussed culture, cuisine, history and heritage with historian Ramachandra Guha.Sir Philip Barton said he was delighted to make his first regional virtual visit to Bengaluru. His visit concluded with the delivery of special Mysore Masala Dosa to his residence in Delhi, the statement added.

