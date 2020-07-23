STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Covid victim’s kin assault doctor at Bengaluru hospital

Then, they wanted to immediately take the body, but we couldn’t allow as protocol needs to be followed and BBMP officials have to check the packing of the body.

Published: 23rd July 2020 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2020 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In yet another case of attack on Covid warriors, a 48-year-old physician at the government-run KC General Hospital here was manhandled by relatives of a Covid victim on Tuesday evening. The cause for the altercation was supposedly the hospital authorities telling them to wait for Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s approval whereas they wanted take away the body immediately.

According to a senior doctor at the hospital, a 43-year-old woman was admitted with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection on June 19 and the rapid antigen test result was inconclusive. Another test was performed and she was found to be Covid-positive and was shifted to the Covid ward.

“On Tuesday morning, her condition started deteriorating and we asked the patient’s relatives to take her to another hospital as she needed to be admitted in the ICU. Our ICU is not functioning as some staffers recently tested Covid-positive. But they refused to take her elsewhere and the patient died in the afternoon.

Then, they wanted to immediately take the body, but we couldn’t allow as protocol needs to be followed and BBMP officials have to check the packing of the body. But they got furious and started to argue and assaulted one of the senior physicians,” said a senior doctor. In a video shot by the physician, the relatives of the patient are seen arguing when one of them tries to grab the phone. “The incident happened at 4.30 pm on Tuesday and our doctor was manhandled and assaulted,” said a doctor.

Told them to take the patient to another hospital but they didn’t listen, says doctor

“They pushed him and abused him too for no fault of his. The senior doctor was so scared that he wanted to resign. We had told them to take the patient to another hospital, but they didn’t listen. They even blamed us for the death of the patient, the doctor added.” Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr B R Venkateshaiah said the police had to be called in to bring the situation under control.

“On Wednesday, we had a meeting with the police officials and submitted a representation seeking security. They have agreed to it,” he said. Meanwhile, the staff demanded that the government close down emergency services at the hospital due to the huge number of patients coming in and the lack of adequate staff. “After the incident, the medical staff didn’t want to work as they were scared. But we can’t give up on patients and I have had a meeting with the staff to resume work. We have already spoken to the government about the issue and are waiting for their response,” Venkateshaiah added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bengaluru hospital covid victim
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff had to be deployed to clear the water stagnation in Hyderabad's Osmania General Hospital. (Photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
New ward at Hyderabad's Osmania Hospital filled with water due to rains
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India Ideas Summit : The options to invest in India are extensive says PM Modi
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp