‘The motherland is greater than heaven’

BENGALURU: The chief guard suddenly made an announcement at the door. ‘Your Majesty, your friend Aslan is here.’Everyone turned towards the door. Suheldev immediately got up with a broad smile.Perhaps Aslan will know something about Maqsud that can be useful.

‘Let him in!’

A few moments later, Aslan entered the room, his arms already outstretched. Suheldev walked over to greet him. The two men hugged each other warmly

The distrust on Abdul’s face was obvious. Govardhan leaned over to him and whispered, ‘It’s alright, Abdul. King Suheldev trusts Aslan. We should trust him too.’

Abdul looked at Govardhan briefly and then back at Aslan and Suheldev. ‘I don’t trust that Turk. Something about his face … It troubles me … I hope that the king does not pay a heavy price for trusting someone from the enemy tribe …’

Govardhan patted Abdul’s hand. ‘Take it easy …’

In the meantime, Suheldev and Aslan had stepped back from their embrace, but still held each other’s hands.

‘My friend, it’s so good to see you again!’ Suheldev said. ‘Where have you been?’

‘I wandered around for a while, but I finally returned to settle by a lake where I’d had a mystical experience,’ said Aslan. ‘There, I set up a small hermitage where I began giving people whatever little medical treatment I could, in exchange for alms. Soon, some people started joining me during prayer sessions. Now, a little community has sprung up there. It has been a wonderful time for me. I have never felt so much at peace in my life.’

Suheldev smiled sadly. ‘And that peace is under threat again. From the monsters of Ghazni.’

Aslan curled his lips in agreement. ‘We Sufi Muslims have to realise that we cannot have peace as long as the radical Muslims remain. We have to fight them. For our own good. And for the good of the world at large.’

‘They are not radical Muslims, Aslan. They are just radical monsters. But yes, all of us need to fight them. Together.’

‘Without mercy.’

‘Without mercy.’

‘And that’s why I have come. You need me now.’

‘Yes, I do. This general of the Turks, Maqsud … well, he has tactics that are …’

‘ … brilliant.’ Aslan completed Suheldev’s statement.

Suheldev nodded. ‘Yes … And, apparently, his lover is his commander Kerim. Are there … any opportunities that can be exploited?’

There was a split second of intense emotion on Aslan’s face. But he controlled himself quickly. He looked down, took a deep breath and whispered, ‘I know you are better than this, my friend. Keep their love out of it. They are both warriors. We need to have tactics that will work against them.’

‘Hmm … Your advice will be welcome.’

‘I have come with more than advice,’ replied Aslan. ‘Over the past few months, a small group of young men, who insist on treating me as some sort of spiritual master, have gathered around me. Recently, they asked me whether one should fight for one’s faith or one’s country. I replied that India comes before everyone and everything. The motherland is greater than heaven.’

(Excerpted with permission from Legend of Suheldev: The King Who Saved India by Amish, published by Westland).