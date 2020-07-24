STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shocking: E-commerce delivery agent grabs, harasses woman

A delivery boy working with a leading e-commerce company allegedly sexually harassed a 25-year-old woman in Garudacharpalya recently.

Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose (Photo| Express Illustration)

By MG Chetan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A delivery boy working with a leading e-commerce company allegedly sexually harassed a 25-year-old woman in Garudacharpalya recently. The woman has lodged a complaint with the police. The alleged incident took place on Monday when the delivery boy came to her residence to deliver an order she had placed.

As per the complaint, the delivery boy, Arun Kumar, came at 10 am and handed over the item she had ordered. As it was a cash on delivery order, the woman tried to pay online. Due to network issues, the payment did not go through. “To make the payment, I had to use WiFi. The router was in my house on the second floor. The delivery boy asked me if he could use my washroom.

I allowed him to use it on humanitarian grounds. When he came out, he behaved indecently and sat on the sofa. When I objected and said I will cancel the order, he forced me to pay up. As I went into the room to get the cash, he forcibly hugged me from behind and tried to pull me towards him. Frightened, I ran out of the house to escape,” the woman stated in the complaint.

The police, who have taken up a case, have booked the accused under sections 354A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC. Police said that they have information about the absconding accused and he will be nabbed soon.

sexual harrasment
