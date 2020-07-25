STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Develop UVCE on lines of IIT, says expert panel

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A high-level expert committee has recommended complete autonomy for the University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE) on education, finance and administration fronts to develop it on the lines of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).The recommendation was submitted on Friday to Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, who said that the committee report will be submitted before the Cabinet for discussion.

In the 112-page report, it has recommended evolving a financial model to reduce dependency on the State Government for funds, by raising amounts through external sources.The report states that the UVCE’s financial budgeting should be made so robust that in a decade’s time, the institution should have at least Rs 700 crore at its disposal.

It also recommended setting up a structure for the UVCE to autonomously decide on staff salaries, fees charged, and giving scholarships to talented students hailing from the economically weaker sections.To ensure administrative autonomy for the UVCE, the report recommends an 11-member Governing Council with representation of three members each from the government, industries and education sector, besides two alumni from the institution.  

The State Government had constituted the high-level committee to submit a report on developing the UVCE into a ‘State Institute of Eminence’.The committee submitted the report after a two-month assessment of the UVCE.

