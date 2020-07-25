Over 90 trainee cops test Covid positive in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over 90 trainees at the Police Training School (PTS) in Thanisandra, Bengaluru, tested positive for Covid-19 during a random test conducted last week. “The campus was fumigated and random testing was done.

We were left shocked as more than 90 trainees tested positive,” an official said. “Some are quarantined on campus, others have been taken to designated hospitals and CCCs,” he added. Over 400 trainees selected as police constables are training at the PTS, but following the outbreak and surge in cases, all activities at the school have been paused.