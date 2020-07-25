Uproar in Bengaluru as COVID warrior succumbs to virus after failing to get admitted on time

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a sad state of affairs, a COVID-19 warrior, who cared little of herself to ensure citizens get the right and timely treatment was left to fend for herself when she needed medical attention.

Dilnaz Begum, (popular to all as Naaz Madam) a 42-year-old COVID-19 warrior from SK Garden, who worked in DJ Halli Government Urdu Model School, died on Saturday afternoon after she spent the entire Friday night looking for a bed to get admitted and was denied admission in seven hospitals. She died just 30 minutes after she was admitted to Bowring Hospital.

"She had a fever three days back and was tested positive. On Friday night she started having breathing trouble. She tried getting an ambulance and made many calls, but no help came. With an oxygen cylinder, she went around in an autorickshaw only to find a bed. But of no avail. The hospitals also did not have display boards disseminating, how many beds are available and occupied (which is mandated by the government)," an associate of Naaz Madam said.

The incident has infuriated locals, family members and opposition parties. They questioned the government saying if this has happened to a COVID19 warrior then it can happen to anyone. Former Mayor, Sampath Kumar said he has demanded stern action against the hospitals for denying her treatment. He also clarified that she was not a resident of DJ Halli but worked at DJ Halli school. The area got divided after delimitation of wards happened.

He added that while DJ Halli slum is compared to Dharavi in Mumbai, not many know the fact that there were five to six positive cases and now all had turned negative and there were no deaths in the area. Naaz Madam, was an unfortunate one and the government must take action against the hospitals for medical negligence.