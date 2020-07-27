STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Healing her

Singer-turned-life coach Avril Quadros speaks about her struggle in Bollywood  and how Kundalini yoga gave her a new purpose in life to help others

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Once rocking the stage and enthralling the audience with her voice, Avril Quadros has made her life goal to reach out to people on a more spiritual level. The singer-turned-Kundalini yoga practitioner has developed a new practice, called Qundaliniplus, and is coming up with a workshop for women from August 3 onwards. The workshop, called Shakti, will not only focus on physical ailments but also mental stress and trauma that women usually go through. 

“Women are born multi-taskers and they not just go through various changes physically but also mentally, whether it’s some past trauma or low self-esteem, etc. I wanted to deal with that aspect of them,” says Quadros, who started practising Kunadalini yoga in her 40s, on the advice of her doctor when her body started going through hormonal changes. When the therapy helped her control the issues without any hormonal treatment, Quadros wanted to share the same knowledge with other women too. “But I didn’t want to give out what everyone can get at the click of a button.

Since I have been into pranic healing from before and have been practising power of visualisation, I wanted to make it a wholesome process,” says Quadros, who is currently holding online sessions due to the pandemic. “That’s how I came up with Qundaliniplus, which, apart from Kundalini yoga, also has pranayama, Tibetan meditation, cognitive therapy, etc,” she adds.

With a singing career spanning over 27 years, Quadros has sung for movies like Kaanchi: The Unbreakable, a 2014 romantic movie made by Subhash Ghai. Ask her if she considers music to be therapeutic, and she says, “Music surely touches souls, but being in showbiz is stressful. It’s completely superficial and if anyone is doing anything for you, be sure that they want something in return, be it sex, money, drugs, etc. I have gone through it all,” says the 47-year-old Quadros, revealing that she was blocked by her ‘friend’ when she asked for any financial help.

Frustrated with how things were turning out, she left Mumbai and came to Bengaluru in 2009 when her father was diagnosed with cancer. And to cope with that she took the help of pranic healing, practising under mentors like renowned trainer Bob Proctor who was featured in the documentary, The Secret. 
Now, Quadros wants to use her knowledge to help people who are going through similar situations. “Al lot is being spoken about mental health now, especially after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. I have been there,” says Quadros, adding that she feels grateful that she was able to help many people who were contemplating taking extreme steps.

(For registration and more details about Avril Quadros’ Shakti workshop, visit her website)

