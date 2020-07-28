STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru private hospital refunds Rs 24 lakh to 22 patients

A private hospital in Bengaluru was made to pay a refund of Rs 24 lakh to 22 patients, who were under government quota for Covid treatment, which it had taken from them illegally. 

Published: 28th July 2020 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

cash, money, investment

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

On Friday, the hospital in RR Nagar was visited by a team led by Harsh Gupta and D Roopa, who found that an advance of Rs 1 lakh was being collected to admit a Covid-19 patient under the government quota. Meanwhile, the hospital also went a step further, providing free treatment for those under the private quota.

Following the refund, Roopa tweeted: “We thank the hospital for their compliance.” The hospital has charged the bill on Government’s Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust.  

