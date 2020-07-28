Bengaluru private hospital refunds Rs 24 lakh to 22 patients

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A private hospital in Bengaluru was made to pay a refund of Rs 24 lakh to 22 patients, who were under government quota for Covid treatment, which it had taken from them illegally.



On Friday, the hospital in RR Nagar was visited by a team led by Harsh Gupta and D Roopa, who found that an advance of Rs 1 lakh was being collected to admit a Covid-19 patient under the government quota. Meanwhile, the hospital also went a step further, providing free treatment for those under the private quota.

Following the refund, Roopa tweeted: “We thank the hospital for their compliance.” The hospital has charged the bill on Government’s Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust.