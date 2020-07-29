Dynamic equation

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Anupama Banerji’s daily routine is packed with interviews about her mother but she says she could go on without complaining because it is a reminisce of her time spent with ‘mummy’. As everyone braces for the release of the movie Shakuntala Devi- Human Computer, where Vidya Balan dons the lead, Banerji whose character is portrayed by Sanya Malhotra and was based in Bengaluru, gives a sneak peak into her life.

Banerji’s life is divided between two cities – London and Bengaluru. Though she is currently in London, Bengaluru is equally a home for her. “I have spent 17 years in Bengaluru. I met my husband there and both my daughters were born there. I always pay a yearly visit to the city,” says Banerji.

While the world remembers Shakuntala Devi as a great mathematician, Banerji remembers her as extremely affectionate and caring. “There was never a dull moment and she was very possessive. While growing up, she was not just my mom but also my dad. We were the only family for each other,” says Banerji, who adds that her mother was unpredictable and fun too.

Agrees Ajay Abhaya Kumar, Devi’s son-in-law, who says that there was never a moderate emotion in his mother-in-law’s case. Though Kumar remains an integral part of Devi’s life, it wasn’t easy to win her heart. “Anu (Anupama) was her only child. Since she was playing the part of both parents, the possessiveness was always double and now multiply that emotion by 10 times and you will just reach the surface of Devi’s emotion,” laughs Kumar, confessing that it was not the easiest task to impress her.

He further recalls that Devi was extremely fond of south Indian snacks – kodubale, nippattu – and it was impossible to keep her away from them, even if she was extremely sick. Banerji adds, “She was diabetic and extremely sick. I literally had to clear all the snacks from the kitchen, but she being the smarter one would pack them in a plastic cover and keep it in the trash bin. Because that was the last place I would go and check. One day she got busted when I was cleaning the trash bin as she insisted that I don’t,” says Banerji, adding that her mother would tease her saying, “Mamu (Banerji’s nickname for her mother) has become mummy now.”

Reminiscing further, Banerji, who is in her 40’s, says Devi had a very distinct sense of humour. “When Ajay and I visited her on our 15th anniversary, she looked pensive and in her classic humour said, ‘Congratulations, I couldn’t have done it’,” says Banerji, who cites that her mother wasn’t always keen on being funny on most occasions.

Being the daughter of a renowned mathematician, it was inevitable for her to avoid the question of whether she took it after her mother in terms of her love for maths. “I seriously doubt if anyone can be as much in love with math as my mum was. It was never a question on my mind to level up to her. I guess we were too busy living our lives, I am her greatest fan,” says Banerji. While a visit to Bengaluru in December is on the cards, uncertainty looms large due to pandemic. Ask her about a fond saying and she recalls, “Like my mother used to say at the end of the day it will always be Mamu and mummy.”

Shakuntala Devi- Human Computer, will be releasing on Amazon Prime Video, on July 31.