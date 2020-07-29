STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Dynamic equation

From recalling her days in Bengaluru to fond memories of her mother and renowned mathematician Shakuntala Devi, Anupama Banerji takes a stroll down memory lane

Published: 29th July 2020 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Monika Monalisa 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Anupama Banerji’s daily routine is packed with interviews about her mother but she says she could go on without complaining because it is a reminisce of her time spent with ‘mummy’. As everyone braces for the release of the movie Shakuntala Devi- Human Computer, where  Vidya Balan dons the lead, Banerji whose character is portrayed by Sanya Malhotra and was based in Bengaluru, gives a sneak peak into her life. 

Banerji’s life is divided between two cities – London and Bengaluru. Though she is currently in London, Bengaluru is equally a home for her. “I have spent 17 years in Bengaluru. I met my husband there and both my daughters were born there. I always pay a yearly visit to the city,” says Banerji.

While the world remembers Shakuntala Devi as a great mathematician, Banerji remembers her as extremely affectionate and caring. “There was never a dull moment and she was very possessive. While growing up, she was not just my mom but also my dad. We were the only family for each other,” says Banerji, who adds that her mother was unpredictable and fun too.

Agrees Ajay Abhaya Kumar, Devi’s son-in-law, who says that there was never a moderate emotion in his mother-in-law’s case. Though Kumar remains  an integral part of Devi’s life, it wasn’t easy to win her heart. “Anu (Anupama) was her only child. Since she was playing the part of both parents, the possessiveness was always double and now multiply that emotion by 10 times and you will just reach the surface of Devi’s emotion,” laughs Kumar, confessing that it was not the easiest task to impress her. 

He further recalls that Devi was extremely fond of south Indian snacks – kodubale, nippattu – and it was impossible to keep her away from them, even if she was extremely sick. Banerji adds, “She was diabetic and extremely sick. I literally had to clear all the snacks from the kitchen, but she being the smarter one would pack them in a plastic cover and keep it in the trash bin. Because that was the last place I would go and check. One day she got busted when I was cleaning the trash bin as she insisted that I don’t,” says Banerji, adding that her mother would tease her saying, “Mamu (Banerji’s nickname for her mother) has become mummy now.”

Reminiscing further, Banerji, who is in her 40’s, says Devi had a very distinct sense of humour. “When Ajay and I visited her on our 15th anniversary, she looked pensive and in her classic humour said, ‘Congratulations, I couldn’t have done it’,” says Banerji, who cites that her mother wasn’t always keen on being funny on most occasions.

Being the daughter of a renowned mathematician, it was inevitable for her to avoid the question of whether she took it after her mother in terms of her love for maths. “I seriously doubt if anyone can be as much in love with math as my mum was. It was never a question on my mind to level up to her. I guess we were too busy living our lives, I am her greatest fan,” says Banerji.  While a visit to Bengaluru in December is on the cards, uncertainty looms large due to pandemic. Ask her about a fond saying and she recalls, “Like my mother used to say at the end of the day it will always be Mamu and mummy.”

Shakuntala Devi- Human Computer, will be releasing on Amazon Prime Video, on July 31. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Goat sales go on in Hyderabad on Monday ahead of Bakrid (Photo | R V K Rao)
'No substitute for animal sacrifice on Bakrid', says Darul Uloom Deoband
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Delhi's first plasma donor to donate again, for seventh time now
A health worker arranges tubes containing swab samples in a tray for COVID-19 test at a medical camp in Kasimedu fish market in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
How does Covid spread? Here’s what we know so far...
A poster announces sealing down of an area near JC Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Pandarinath b
With 16k containment zones, Bengaluru sealed up

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KSTRC bus stand flooded with rain water in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Heavy rains bring Kerala's Kochi to a standstill
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr Anthony Fauci. (File photo|AP)
Vaccine development moving at a rapid speed: USA Expert Anthony Fauci
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp