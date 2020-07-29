STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Health kits for those in home quarantine soon

The Commissioner said that in most cases, patients don't need to be taken to hospitals or Covid Care Centres.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad on Tuesday said that a discussion was being held with the government and Health Department on providing special kits for those in home quarantine. The kits will comprise a pulse oximeter, thermal screener, medicines, instruction manual and a list of contact numbers in case of emergencies. 

The Commissioner said that in most cases, patients don’t need to be taken to hospitals or Covid Care Centres. Those with mild symptoms or asymptomatic are advised home isolation. There is need for a regular check of these people, hence the government is to finalise these kits. The cost is also being decided. 

According to data, of the 33,816 patients in Bengaluru, 353 are in ICU, 152 in government hospitals, 170 in government medical colleges, 828 in private hospitals, 1,412 in private medical colleges, 2,529 in BBMP CCCs, 492 in private care centres, and over 10,000 in home quarantine. He added that to address the issue of ventilator shortage, some hospitals like Nimhans and Jayadeva have come forward to provide the extra ventilators they have for patients. 

Councillor throws a dare
The tussle between councillors continued, this time on the availability of ambulances. A JDS corporator lashed out at the Mayor and Commissioner, demanding they dial for an ambulance. He challenged them it would not come even in one hour. To this, BJP councillors stood on the floor, demanding action, and Congress and JDS councillors hit back.
 

Comments

