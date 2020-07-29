Power of 5am thoughts 

Manju Latha Kalanidhi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Every day, about 600 people across the world are setting up their alarms for 4.45 am to wake up, and join Kartika Nair, coach, trainer and manifestation practitioner, for her 5 am club. A group meditation, chant, affirmations, dream discussions... is what Nair calls ‘The Magic Morning Manifestation Club’ from 5 am to 6 am.This 29-year-old brought up in Bengaluru says the Covid-19 times has seen a surge in the number of people watched her videos on YouTube, who attended her webinar and signed up for her course. “In these trying times, self-love is most important to stay safe and sane. The 5 am club is about self-healing with a mix of self-worth,” she says.

A firm believer in the Law of Attraction, manifestation and visualisation techniques to realise dreams, Nair believes that her life itself has been the greatest teacher, besides of course, the online training certifications she has obtained. She says that she is an introvert who suffered from Panic Disorder. “My panic disorder was so severe that I could not even step out of the house. Even the rustle of a leaf sounded like an earthquake rumble. I had many such issues. In fact, 2013 was the year I hit rock bottom.

My self-esteem was zero. I undertook all possible therapies for the next three years, but it was the book Power of Now The Power of Now: A Guide to Spiritual Enlightenment is a book by Eckhart Tolle. The book is intended to be a guide for day-to-day living and stresses the importance of living in the present moment and transcending thoughts of the past or future. It changed my life. I started believing reading and practising mindfulness, positive thinking, manifestation etc.”

Nair then started sharing her knowledge through YouTube videos through her channel called Synchroshakti. “People started watching my videos and started messaging me for details or for guidance. Today I have 142K subscribers but I get over 1.2 million views for some videos such as Ho’oponopono, a Hawaiian practice of reconciliation and forgiveness. But what about those who debunk theories such as Law of Attraction or that we attract everything in our life based on our vibrations? How does she convince people who do not believe in such ‘easy peasy’ solutions? Nair states firmly that she is not here to prove a point to anyone. “If someone thinks, this is all pop psychology, so be it. This is what I believe in. And 600 others who spend time and money to join me every morning. Obviously, they are getting the results,” she adds.