STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

With 16k containment zones, Bengaluru sealed up

12,325 active restricted areas; Experts say strategy adopted to contain spread of Coronavirus ineffective

Published: 29th July 2020 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

A poster announces sealing down of an area near JC Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Pandarinath b

By Iffath Fathima & Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s shocking. Bengaluru now has 16,005 containment zones from a mere 20 in May, as the city has been reporting nearly 2,000 Covid-positive cases daily over the last few days. Of these, 12,325 are active containment zones. The South Zone leads the list with 3,935 containment zones, followed by East with 2,256, West 1,770, Bommanhalli 1,548 and Yelahanka 437. In all, 13,276 streets, 1,267 apartment complexes, 23 slums, 40 clusters and one hotel have been identified as restricted areas as on Monday, according to the BBMP Covid-19 war room data.

While BBMP officials blamed people for not taking enough precautions after the lockdown was eased, leading to the spike, experts said the state government and Palike should stop pointing fingers at people, and focus on carrying out a comprehensive survey of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection and Influenza Like Illness cases, and reverse isolation of the elderly and comorbid patients.

Dr Giridhar Babu, Professor and Head, Lifecourse Epidemiology, PHFI and a member of the Covid expert committee, said, “The SARI and ILI survey should be conducted at least once in 10 days, along with enhanced testing, strict isolation of cases and reverse quarantining. This will reduce transmission and also the burden on hospitals. We can also save lives with this strategy.”

Dr Sylvia Karpagam, a public health expert and researcher, said the containment strategy works only in initial stages and the focus should have been on reverse quarantine. “Effective measures were not carried out by the government and BBMP. Containment is a planned strategy during the initial stages of a pandemic to cordon off areas that have reported a peak in cases and allows the spread to be curbed. However, when several areas are affected, containment is not a good strategy. If the government acknowledges community spread, then the focus can move from containment to two things -- one, to prevent the spread from person to person, and the other to protect high-risk groups,” she said. 

“If everyone is assumed to be potentially infected then everyone is encouraged to take universal precautions. But continuing with containment creates a feeling that some places are at risk and others are not. But in reality, all areas are at potential risk. With cases and deaths rising in Bengaluru, the focus should be on setting up safe reverse quarantine facilities for those at high risk, and publicise this,” she added. 

Despite containment, all areas at risk: Expert 

But BBMP officials said that they have been monitoring cases effectively. “Our field officers are doing a good job. It takes time to locate positive people as exact addresses are not shared. Otherwise, barricading is done on the same day or the next day,” said Basavaraj, a nodal officer, BBMP, who is in charge of containment zones.

Marshals and police have been put on the job to ensure that rules are not violated. Citizens under home quarantine and primary and secondary contacts are stamped, another senior BBMP official said.But many residents within containment zones complained that they cannot move around as areas are sealed and said only a positive person should be quarantined and not entire roads. Also, they are finding it difficult to find food, the residents said. “There has been a problem because of the rise in cases. It will be looked into and sorted out soon,” a BBMP officer said. Some officials said that the city has too many committees and officers are changed midway, leading to confusion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bengaluru containment zones COVID 19
India Matters
Goat sales go on in Hyderabad on Monday ahead of Bakrid (Photo | R V K Rao)
'No substitute for animal sacrifice on Bakrid', says Darul Uloom Deoband
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Delhi's first plasma donor to donate again, for seventh time now
A health worker arranges tubes containing swab samples in a tray for COVID-19 test at a medical camp in Kasimedu fish market in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
How does Covid spread? Here’s what we know so far...
A poster announces sealing down of an area near JC Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Pandarinath b
With 16k containment zones, Bengaluru sealed up

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KSTRC bus stand flooded with rain water in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Heavy rains bring Kerala's Kochi to a standstill
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr Anthony Fauci. (File photo|AP)
Vaccine development moving at a rapid speed: USA Expert Anthony Fauci
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp