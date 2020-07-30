Bengaluru Covid cases continue to soar, cross 50k-mark

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Urban has crossed the 50,000-mark in the number of Covid-positive cases after it recorded 2,270 cases on Wednesday, bringing the city’s tally to 51,091.In 29 days (July 1-July 29), Bengaluru Urban has recorded 45,801 cases and the positivity rate has stood at 21.2 per cent in the last 20 days. The number of Covid deaths in Bengaluru has also increased drastically in July.

As of July 29, a total of 987 people have succumbed to the virus in the district — 890 deaths in July alone. The fatality rate in the city stands at 1.9 per cent. Though the city has recorded a total of 13,879 discharges so far, it has the lowest recovery rate among all the districts at 26.1%.

The state continues to record 5,000-plus cases in the last one week. On Wednesday, a total of 5,503 positive cases were recorded and the state’s tally now stands at 1,12,504. However, a high number of discharges — 2,397 — were also reported.

On Wednesday, after Bengaluru, Ballari (338), Belagavi (279) and Davanagere (225) recorded a high number of cases. Among the 92 patients who died on Wednesday, a majority were SARI and ILI cases, and 83 of them had comorbidities such as diabetes and hypertension.