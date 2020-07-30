STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Concert for a cause

 Ainesh Mohan, a Class 11 student, has set up a musical group, Musical Messiahs, with his friends.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ainesh Mohan, a Class 11 student, has set up a musical group, Musical Messiahs, with his friends. The group recently performed a virtual concert to raise funds to supply food to students of a residential school and NGO, Sucheta Kriplani Shiksha Niketan (SKSN) in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The non-profit initiative aims to raise funds for people in need by conducting music concerts. In total, the students were able to mobilise funds of over `1.6 lakh, through crowd-funding websites and support from many others for the school, which has around 500 children. 

Mohan, who is a student of Greenwood High, said, “I thought the group name ‘Musical Messiahs’ would be a great fit. ‘Messiah’ means angels or saviours and musical messiahs aptly describes our intentions - helping people in need through music.” The music group  also included Aarush Mohan, Anirudh Krishnakumar, Aryan Jain, Deekshita T Nambi, Nachiket S Yadav, Neha Gupta , Prajeet K Roy, Sampreeth Immidisetty, Siddharth Sundarajan and Virochan V Pandit. The group performed different genres of music together, all contributing to the themes of ‘Emotion’ and ‘Spreading Smiles’. 

It was a live stream on YouTube of the recordings of each of them performing their respective pieces. Some of the songs they performed included River Flows in You by Yiruma, The Swan by Camille Saint-Saens,  Summertime by Ella Fitzgerald, Exercise 17 Op. 35 by Fernando Sor, A Million Dreams by ZivZaifman, Michelle Williams, and Hugh Jackman, and many others. The group is planning more concerts in the future to raise funds for multiple causes.

