Now, women’s safety features on BMTC app

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Ministry of Women and Child Development has sanctioned the implementation of BMTC Mobile App with Women safety features, in-bus surveillance system, and Passenger Information System (PIS) at bus stops and stations in Bengaluru.

The corporation has already floated tenders which was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. DyCM and Transport Minister Laxman Savadi had written to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on July 24 seeking an extension of three months to execute the project.

Concessional passes

The BMTC has also begun issuing ordinary monthly passes at Rs 1,050 and senior citizen monthly passes at Rs 945 at a concessional rate for unlimited travel. The passes will be issued at 65 places including Traffic and Transit Management Centres (TTMCs) and bus stands, at 200 BangaloreOne centres and private agencies.