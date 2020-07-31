STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Railway staffers promise jobs, dupe 33 of big sums in 8 years

A fortnight ago, 32 people had approached the union office and were taken to the GRP police station on Platform Six.

Published: 31st July 2020 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2020 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The lid has been blown off a racket operated by a group of three, including two railway employees, who conned 33 people in eight years by promising to get them jobs in the Bangalore Railway Division. Based on a complaint from one of the victims, the Government Railway Police booked an FIR on July 27, against D Babu, technician, and Chaman Singh, technician (under training), of the Carriage and Wagon Department of the depot at Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna (Bengaluru City) depot, and Thimaiah, former driver at Indian Space Research Organisation, for defrauding people of huge sums, said a highly-placed GRP source.

The case was filed by one Ramakrishna from Mandya, who said he had paid Rs 11 lakh in instalments from 2016 to 2018 to get jobs for his two sons. Victim Girish, who lost Rs 4.95 lakh to the scamsters, said, “They have made away with at least Rs 5 crore. One parent I got to know of has paid Rs 39 lakh for two of his family members, while another had paid Rs 25 lakh.” Accused Babu is also a Central Union member of South Western Railway Mazdoor Union and the union office inside the Railway premises was one of the places that he misused to dupe people.

A fortnight ago, 32 people had approached the union office and were taken to the GRP police station on Platform Six. Girish, presently unemployed, stated, “I first met Babu at the union office eight years ago. He told me he had good contacts in the Railways and could get me a job. I worked in a private firm. I saved good sums and handed it to him over a period of time to settle down in a government job.” “In January this year, he even showed me a letter with SWR letterhead and asked me to pay another Rs 75,000 as a bribe to Railway doctors for a medical certificate. He called me on July 12 and congratulated me on getting the job and spoke to my wife too. But from July 14, his phone was switched off. It was then that I approached his colleagues and learnt that I had been duped,” he added. Further investigations are on.

TRIO CASHED IN ON VICTIMS’ YEARNING FOR GOVT JOBS

Babu, Chaman Singh and Thimaiah cashed in on the security that a government job offers by convincing parents that their children could get Group D or C jobs if they were ready to part money in lakhs. “A total of 16 people have come forward, so far, to complain that they have been duped, but the number could be more than double that,” said a top GRP source.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Job fraud
India Matters
The new policy emphasises mother tongue/local language/regional language as the medium of instruction at least till Grade 5, but preferably till Grade 8 and beyond.  (File Photo, EPS)
Teaching faculty welcomes New Education Policy 2020, label it 'ambitious' 
Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong (File Photo | AP)
China committed to peace, not a strategic threat to India, says envoy
Image for representation (File Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Promoting students without holding exams against norms, UGC tells SC
For representational purpose
Law criminalising triple talaq brings down cases to 1K from 11K in a year 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp