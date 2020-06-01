STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

COVID-19: No salon visit for children, senior citizens in Bengaluru

Other customers told to fill e-forms about travel history, Covid symptoms, if any 

Published: 01st June 2020 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2020 01:36 PM   |  A+A-

A staffer at a parlour attends to a customer while taking precautions in Bengaluru

A staffer at a parlour attends to a customer while taking precautions in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/EPS)

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you are a senior citizen and seek an appointment at a salon, chances are that you won’t get it. Salons are saying a big no to appointments to citizens above 60 and children below 10 years of age as precautionary measures.

Some have come up with a questionnaire wherein customers have to fill forms online about their travel history, quarantine periods, whether they have COVID-19 symptoms, or the contact of a patient or are from containment zones.

Only if the customers have all answers as ‘No’ will they get an appointment.

Sultana Rizwi (66), resident of Richards Town, said, “I had an appointment at a unisex salon in Frazer Town. However, they said senior citizens are not allowed. I told them that I have no COVID-19 symptoms. But they told me it was for our own safety. Even we want to come out of this pandemic stress and relax at a salon.”

Most salons have started their business after a two-month-long break. Latha Mohan, founder and MD of Spalon and owner of Bounce Salon, said, “We are not taking appointments of those above 60 years and children below 10 years.

Even though they are not comfortable with this rule, it is for their own safety. We have in fact stopped using air-conditioners and have procured around 150 standing fans for the Bounce Salons in the city.”

Manjul Gupta, Founder Director, Bodycraft and Salon, said, “We have a self-declaration form where the customers are asked to fill in answers. And only later are they given appointment. Even if they are walk-in customers, they are asked to fill the form before coming in and are even asked to download the Aarogya Setu App.

They are not allowed if they don’t have the app. Further, for the elderly customers, we have told them to wait for a few more weeks. If things get better, we will give them an appointment.” Pushkaraj Shenai, CEO of Lakmé Salon, said that they have implemented 55 enhanced measures, developed in collaboration with medical professionals, for the utmost safety of customers and staff post lockdown.

“It includes screening of salon teams with strict social distancing through 50% staff strength and limited pre-booked appointments. We have daily deep cleaning and regular disinfection of every touchpoint throughout the day, protective gear for the team, revised processes for skin, hair and makeup services to reduce touch, development of single-use kits, enhanced sterilization protocols and contactless billing and payments.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Salons senior citizens not allowed Coronavirus
Coronavirus
A woman walks past closed shops at Janpath market during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi Tuesday April 14 2020. (Photo | PTI)
19-day lockdown extension will unleash economic mayhem: Analysts
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Medics on their way to collect samples of residents of Arjun Nagar for the COVID-19 test during the ongoing nationwide lockdown in Gurugram Sunday May 31 2020. (Photo | PTI) 
With highest spike of 8,392 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,90,535
An Assam-based woman holding her baby as she waits for her train at Central Railway Station. (Photo | P Jawahar
Mayhem in May as coronavirus wreaks havoc in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp