COVID-19: No salon visit for children, senior citizens in Bengaluru

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you are a senior citizen and seek an appointment at a salon, chances are that you won’t get it. Salons are saying a big no to appointments to citizens above 60 and children below 10 years of age as precautionary measures.

Some have come up with a questionnaire wherein customers have to fill forms online about their travel history, quarantine periods, whether they have COVID-19 symptoms, or the contact of a patient or are from containment zones.

Only if the customers have all answers as ‘No’ will they get an appointment.

Sultana Rizwi (66), resident of Richards Town, said, “I had an appointment at a unisex salon in Frazer Town. However, they said senior citizens are not allowed. I told them that I have no COVID-19 symptoms. But they told me it was for our own safety. Even we want to come out of this pandemic stress and relax at a salon.”

Most salons have started their business after a two-month-long break. Latha Mohan, founder and MD of Spalon and owner of Bounce Salon, said, “We are not taking appointments of those above 60 years and children below 10 years.

Even though they are not comfortable with this rule, it is for their own safety. We have in fact stopped using air-conditioners and have procured around 150 standing fans for the Bounce Salons in the city.”

Manjul Gupta, Founder Director, Bodycraft and Salon, said, “We have a self-declaration form where the customers are asked to fill in answers. And only later are they given appointment. Even if they are walk-in customers, they are asked to fill the form before coming in and are even asked to download the Aarogya Setu App.

They are not allowed if they don’t have the app. Further, for the elderly customers, we have told them to wait for a few more weeks. If things get better, we will give them an appointment.” Pushkaraj Shenai, CEO of Lakmé Salon, said that they have implemented 55 enhanced measures, developed in collaboration with medical professionals, for the utmost safety of customers and staff post lockdown.

“It includes screening of salon teams with strict social distancing through 50% staff strength and limited pre-booked appointments. We have daily deep cleaning and regular disinfection of every touchpoint throughout the day, protective gear for the team, revised processes for skin, hair and makeup services to reduce touch, development of single-use kits, enhanced sterilization protocols and contactless billing and payments.”