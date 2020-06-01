STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Unlock 1.0: Bengaluru celebs talk about their biggest learnings during two-month coronavirus lockdown

 As we head into Unlock 1.0, city celebs talk about their biggest learnings during  this two-month lockdown

Published: 01st June 2020 01:48 AM

lockdown

Illustration: Tapas Ranjan

By Vidya Iyengar
Express News Service

Behram Siganporia, musician and frontman, Best Kept Secret
I have been working hard on my Hindi and it’s great to see the love, support and encouragement I have received towards this. I have something interesting coming up towards the end of the year, and this lockdown has given me time to learn the language well. I will never take my domestic help for granted. My cook and the cleaners are the lifelines of my family and they never get the appreciation they deserve.

Sudha Menon, author
I  have said I am severely tech-challenged and yet, in the last two months I have conducted half a dozen writing workshops, leadership talks, and live sessions on social media. And to think that I have resisted the demand for online workshops all these years seems so weird now. I now know we need not hit the mall or go to a noisy party to seek entertainment. I have spent the lockdown learning music online, deriving pleasure from seeing the first shoots emerge from the stuff I have planted in my balcony garden and watched films with my husband. I have learnt that we can lead a content, fulfilled life with one tenth of the stuff that we think we need.  

Manish Pole, director and co-founder, Total Yoga  
I travelled to Bali in March to teach at a festival, however, with the lockdown, I’m still here. Now, it’s back to basics, with focus on physical, mental well-being and emotional connect. As we slowly exit the lockdown, we need to find purpose. 

Danish Sait,  actor-comic 
Minimilism is sexy. You need don’t an excess or constant supply of clothes, shoes, etc al. What we have is sufficient, there’s much more than clothes that maketh a man.

MC Abbas, anchor-presenter 
The lockdown saw many of my shows getting cancelled and pending payments getting stalled. While this came as a shocker, over the lockdown I made peace with the situation. I realised that what is lasting are connections with family. Never having entered the kitchen, I decided to learn cooking from my mum and made Dum Biryani, Penne Pasta and Gulab Jamun. 

Kaushik Raju, COO, Atria Group
Prior to the lockdown, there was a big emphasis on the online world and people disconnecting in the real world, but the lockdown has really shown us the value of physical interaction and the need to connect with people. It’s a learning that personal connection is really important in everyone’s life.

