Cong slams Centre on migrant crisis

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Opposition Congress on Monday accused the Central government of “failing to properly handle the crisis” posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Addressing a joint press conference in Bengaluru, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and KPCC president-designate DK Shivakumar said the migrant crisis caused due to the pandemic-induced lockdown could have been averted, had the government planned it well.

The Covid-19 cases in India were first reported in January, but the government was busy with US President Donald Trump’s visit, Kharge said, adding that the delay in taking measures was one of the reasons for a surge in numbers.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar has yet again postponed the event to formally take over as the party’s state unit president. Shivakumar said they had made all the arrangements for the event, but it had to be postponed due to lockdown restrictions. There is a political conspiracy behind not allowing the event on June 7, Shivakumar said.

