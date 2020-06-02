Flood-prone areas: Minister warns officials to stay alert

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Revenue Minister R Ashok on Monday said he will send daily alerts directly to officials in flood-prone areas in the city to ensure that there is no flooding. There are 210 flood-prone areas in the city alone, so all civic and disaster management cell officials will have to be on their toes to prevent flooding, the minister said after a meeting with BBMP officials on monsoon and Covid-19 preparedness. He said, “Meetings with the disaster management cell will be held on a daily basis.

Eight teams have been formed and alert messages will be sent directly to each zone to ensure that there is no flooding.” Eight zonal committees have been formed comprising BBMP, BESCOM, police, BWSSB and disaster management officials. “So far, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre has installed 21 sensors in stormwater drains, which give immediate alerts when the water level rises above 25 per cent. Another 100 will be installed across all SWDs and vulnerable places,” he said. Ashok said it was also decided to create permanent relief camps to house those stranded in floods.

“The disaster management cell already has Rs 310 crore for flood works alone. So, Rs 10-12 crore will be spent to create permanent relief centres. He also issued a warning to government officials to attend to flood and disaster management works. “Those who do not respond to phone calls, keep their phones switched off and don’t work, will be suspended immediately,” he said.