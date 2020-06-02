Govt looking at more ways to legalise properties

BOSKY KHANNA By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the state’s most awaited scheme — Akrama Sakrama — has been stayed by the Supreme Court, the government is looking at other ways to regularise properties. A proposal has been made for properties measuring up to 5,000sqft but not for high-rise structures. Urban Deve l o p m e n t Department (UDD) officials are working overtime to find another way to legalise properties. “We have been deliberating for a week and have come out with a scheme which is similar to Akrama Sakrama. Here, there will be no need to demolish buildings that violate rules or change the building plan and layout plan,” a UDD source told TNIE.

The source said, “We are suggesting that we legalise all illegal constructions in one go, with a penalty. Almost every second building in the city has some irregularity and if regularisation has to be cleared, then nearly 90% buildings will have to be demolished. Hence, it is suggested that a one-time legalisation of properties be done, a penalty amount be collected, and officials be made a c c ount a b l e fo r the irregularities. A law will be passed that if any more irregularities are reported, the properties will be demolished and officials will be suspended.”

“Akrama Sakrama is before the SC and the government is helpless as nothing can be done. So, a new scheme has been proposed to legalise properties and collect money. This is also different from the recently cabinet-approved BDA (Amendment) Ordinance 2020 and the BDA 38(D) Allotment Act. This new proposal is for already standing properties constructed till a set time chosen by the government,” the source explained. Interestingly, the proposal has already created a divide in the UDD. While some suggest that 50% of the irregularities be regularised, some others are demanding it be made 100% as a one-time solution.