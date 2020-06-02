STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Home, health depts to ensure safe SSLC exams

The departments of home, health and education are working in tandem to ensure safe and hassle-free SSLC Board exams, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday. 

Published: 02nd June 2020 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

SSLC students write their first examination at an exam center in Malleshwaram in Bengaluru on 21 March 2019.

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The departments of home, health and education are working in tandem to ensure safe and hassle-free SSLC Board exams, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday. He was chairing a meeting of the three departments, in connection with safeguards regarding the conduct of SSLC exams starting June 25.“Though the conduct of the exam is the jurisdiction of the education department, the home department is playing a key role in ensuring a safe atmosphere to students.

The department’s role becomes crucial, especially as the High Court has dismissed a PIL against conducting the exam and directed the government to monitor the precautions taken,” he said. Bommai appreciated the efforts of Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on the conduct of the exam. “Right from bringing students from border areas, to protecting lockers where the question papers are kept to ensuring hygiene at health kiosks at exam centres, police officers and personnel will be present throughout,” he said.

Health Minister B Sriramulu said his department will deploy at least two Asha workers at every exam centre to ensure safety of students. He said measures have been taken to disinfect all exam centres, and that students from containment areas will be provided with N-95 masks. 

PU students to write exam from home base 
II PU students residing in hostels, and children of migrant labourers who have travelled back to their home towns, can write the English paper scheduled for June 18, at an exam centre near their current place of residence. The government is making all arrangements for this, Minister Suresh Kumar said on Monday.
He said that as many as 16,229 students want to give the exam at their home town, and arrangements are being made to accommodate them in their nearest exam centres. For details, students can contact 080-23083900, the minister said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
A health worker inside a mobile test unit in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
‘Masks, distancing don’t give full protection’
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Six or more dosages of HCQ reduce Covid-19 risk in health workers: IMCR study
Health workers collect swab sample of a doctor for the COVID-19 test at a government dispensary during the nationwide lockdown in Patiala Monday June 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New strain: Scientists find a dominant virus genome among Indian samples
Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Photo | PTI)
MSP up, new law to replace mandi system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp