Home, health depts to ensure safe SSLC exams

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The departments of home, health and education are working in tandem to ensure safe and hassle-free SSLC Board exams, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday. He was chairing a meeting of the three departments, in connection with safeguards regarding the conduct of SSLC exams starting June 25.“Though the conduct of the exam is the jurisdiction of the education department, the home department is playing a key role in ensuring a safe atmosphere to students.

The department’s role becomes crucial, especially as the High Court has dismissed a PIL against conducting the exam and directed the government to monitor the precautions taken,” he said. Bommai appreciated the efforts of Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on the conduct of the exam. “Right from bringing students from border areas, to protecting lockers where the question papers are kept to ensuring hygiene at health kiosks at exam centres, police officers and personnel will be present throughout,” he said.

Health Minister B Sriramulu said his department will deploy at least two Asha workers at every exam centre to ensure safety of students. He said measures have been taken to disinfect all exam centres, and that students from containment areas will be provided with N-95 masks.

PU students to write exam from home base

II PU students residing in hostels, and children of migrant labourers who have travelled back to their home towns, can write the English paper scheduled for June 18, at an exam centre near their current place of residence. The government is making all arrangements for this, Minister Suresh Kumar said on Monday.

He said that as many as 16,229 students want to give the exam at their home town, and arrangements are being made to accommodate them in their nearest exam centres. For details, students can contact 080-23083900, the minister said.